2 San Antonio businesses among top 25 ice cream spots in Texas, according to Yelp

Arctic Ape Wild Desserts and Freshest Ice Creams are among the cream of the crop

Rasika Gasti, KSAT 12 News Intern

National Ice Cream Day is around the corner, and this scorching hot weather makes it a perfect time to look for some refreshing ice cream treats to cool you down.

Yelp, the online review site, is here with its recommendations for the best ice cream spots in Texas, including two in San Antonio.

The winners

Arctic Ape Wild Desserts, located on the Northeast Side at 5221 Walzem Rd., was one of the two San Antonio creameries ranked in the top 25.

The dessert joint offers customers several options to create their own ice cream using a variety of flavors, syrups and toppings.

Freshest Ice Creams, located on the North Side at 8053 Callaghan Rd., also made it to the top list. According to their website, Freshest Ice Creams offers 100% natural ice creams.

Both businesses also have at least 4.8 stars on Google.

Yelp consolidated the list based on multiple factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The online review site also factored in health inspection scores.

National Ice Cream Day is July 17.

When are you going to get your ice cream? Let us know in the comments.

About the Author:

Rasika Gasti is a news intern at KSAT 12. She is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in electronic media and mass communication at Texas State University. She aspires to become a TV news reporter after graduating in Spring 2023.

