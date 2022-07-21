Two Mexican nationals indicted for illegal firearm possession, US Attorney’s Office says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men who San Antonio police officers discovered were in possession of multiple firearms after a home was linked to a human smuggling attempt were indicted Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A federal grand jury indicted Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilboa, 48, for one count each of possession of a firearm while unlawfully present in the United States.

According to court documents, the registration of a tractor-trailer used in a human smuggling attempt was linked to a home in San Antonio.

Authorities set up surveillance when they observed two men leave the home in separate trucks.

SAPD officers performed a traffic stop on both trucks, and a handgun was discovered within the center console of one truck.

A search warrant was issued, and additional firearms were located in the home.

D’Luna Mendez and D’Luna-Bilboa have remained in federal custody since their arrest on June 27, 2022.

Ad

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and SAPD are investigating the case.

If convicted, both men could face up to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.