Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward for info leading to arrest in carjacking on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint and then stole his vehicle on the Northeast Side.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened at around 3 a.m. on April 10 in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive, not far from Walzem Road.

The victim, 35, was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by the robber, police said.

The robber pointed a gun at the man and took his personal items and vehicle, police said.

San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the robber.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

