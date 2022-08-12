San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting

Lawrence Thomas died of multiple gunshot wounds on August 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street.

Police said they received a call about a shooting in the area. They found an 18-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867). You can also text a tip by typing “Tip 127″ plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or submit it through the P3 tips app, which can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.

Crime Stoppers may pay $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.