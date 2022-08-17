Authorities ID man killed after he crashed into pillar along Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash along Highway 90 on the Southwest Side on Sunday.
Authorities said Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
Gutierrez was driving a Mercury Villager and lost control for an unknown reason, according to San Antonio police.
He veered off the roadway and traveled more than 500 feet in a grassy area before crashing into a pillar with an overhead sign.
No other vehicles were involved.