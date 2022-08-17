97º

Authorities ID man killed after he crashed into pillar along Highway 90

Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene on Sunday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Man killed after vehicle crashes into pole off of Hwy 90 on SW Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash along Highway 90 on the Southwest Side on Sunday.

Authorities said Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.

Gutierrez was driving a Mercury Villager and lost control for an unknown reason, according to San Antonio police.

He veered off the roadway and traveled more than 500 feet in a grassy area before crashing into a pillar with an overhead sign.

No other vehicles were involved.

