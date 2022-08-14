Man killed after vehicle crashes into pole off of Hwy 90 on SW Side, SAPD says

A man is dead after San Antonio police said he lost control of his vehicle before it slid into a pole with an overhead sign on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.

Police said the man lost control for an unknown reason and his vehicle slid 80 feet before crashing into a pole with an overhead sign. He died from his injuries at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved. The man’s vehicle was heavily damaged from the impact.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, but further details are limited.

