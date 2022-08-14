Castle Hills police searching for man who wrecked SUV, wanted on DWI warrant in Bexar County

(On right) Robert Lee Barnes, 55, ran from scene after crashing his vehicle Sunday morning.

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Castle Hills police are working to track down a driver who crashed his SUV into a stone wall and flipped it before running from the scene on Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the corner of the 6700 block of West Avenue and Mimosa Drive.

Authorities said Robert Lee Barnes, 55, was traveling in his black Honda Pilot before losing control and colliding with a stone wall. His vehicle flipped onto its side before coming to a stop.

Barnes managed to get out of the vehicle and run away from the crash on foot before officers arrived.

Police were eventually able to identify Barnes and said he currently has an active warrant in Bexar County for a DWI. He has not been found.

Anyone with more information on the incident or Barnes’ whereabouts is urged to contact Castle Hills PD at (210) 342-2341.

