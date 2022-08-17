97º

Child under 2 tests presumptive positive for monkeypox in Houston area

‘Rare’ case is only one of 7 known child cases in the country

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – A child under two has tested presumptive positive for monkeypox in the Houston area, Harris County officials said.

According to KPRC, County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced in a press conference on Tuesday that the child has a rash but is otherwise asymptomatic.

The child was not in daycare or school and health officials are still identifying how the virus was transmitted.

Hidalgo said all direct contacts with the child are being offered the vaccine, KPRC reported.

“This is a rare case. This would be, as best we know, the seventh case in the country in a child, the only case of monkeypox of a child in the entire state of Texas,” Hidalgo said.

As of Tuesday, the Houston area had 307 official cases of monkeypox.

