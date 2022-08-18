Man who crashed SUV while high on meth, killing 2, sentenced to 35 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man who witnesses said had been using methamphetamine prior to a crash that left two people dead and one injured pleaded guilty to two charges of intoxication manslaughter on Monday.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph Robles was driving an SUV on April 20, 2019, when he fell asleep, drifted off the road, overcorrected and rolled the vehicle on Highway 181 near Green Lake Street.

Nicky Delafuente and Calvin Hitchcock, who were passengers in the SUV, were ejected and killed. A third passenger was injured.

All of the people in the car had been using methamphetamine, the DA’s Office said.

Because Robles was a habitual offender, he faced at least 25 years in prison.

The plea agreement resulted in him receiving two 35-year sentences that will run concurrently.

