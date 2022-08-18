San Antonio police search for man wanted for West Side robbery

Police searching for suspect involved in robbery on West Side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer as he robbed a man on the city’s West Side.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened on Aug. 16 at 3:09 p.m. in a parking garage on the 6000 block of S.W. Military Drive.

The man followed the victim toward his vehicle and threatened him with a fixed-blade knife. He claimed to be a police officer and demanded to search the victim’s bag, according to police.

After going through his bag, the suspect was run off by witnesses.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about his identity to contact the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

