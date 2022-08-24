79º

Trinity University police warn public about a string of catalytic converter thefts

Key ingredient in making converters is trading at $2,148 per ounce, police say

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University police are alerting the public after a string of catalytic converter thefts on campus.

Police said they have received three reports of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles on campus since the beginning of the week.

All the thefts occurred in Lot “Y” located between the football stadium and the Thomas and Lightner Residence Halls.

“The driving force behind the rash of catalytic converter theft is the shortages within the automotive production. As such, the valuable rare metal, palladium — a key ingredient needed to make converters — is now trading for $2,148 per ounce,” police said in a statement.

Theft prevention tips the department shared on Facebook include parking in a garage or well-lit area, installing a car alarm, purchasing a catalytic converter clamp, engraving your VIN onto your catalytic converter and potentially having it welded to your car’s frame.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is asked to call the University Police at 210-999-7070.

Posted by Trinity University Police Department on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

