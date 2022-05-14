Schertz police urge citizens to keep watchful eye after increase in catalytic converter thefts

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is telling its citizens to be vigilant and keep a watchful eye, as the city is seeing a high number of catalytic converter thefts.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, three men are targeting vehicles such as Chevrolet pickup trucks, Mitsubishi Outlanders and Toyota Tacomas.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as being a dark gray minivan with out-of-state plates.

Schertz police said the catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, which is found near a car’s muffler. The converters contain various valuable metals, making them ideal for resale to scrap yards, police said.

The police department said officers are patrolling streets and targeting areas proactively.

Residents should report any suspicious vehicles or individuals immediately by calling 911, or by calling SPD’s non-emergency number at 210-619-1274.

