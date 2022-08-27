Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say

A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened on Culebra Road and Loop 1604 around 5 p.m. Saturday, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.

The Toyota driver pulled a gun and fired rounds at the truck driver, striking him several times. He was taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the driver that fired the gun got back into their vehicle and sped away from the scene.

Police are still looking for the Toyota driver, and the Toyota Camry is a tan, gray color. No other details have been provided.

The investigation continues.

