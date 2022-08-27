90º

Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say

The suspect sped away from the scene

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened on Culebra Road and Loop 1604 around 5 p.m. Saturday, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.

The Toyota driver pulled a gun and fired rounds at the truck driver, striking him several times. He was taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said the driver that fired the gun got back into their vehicle and sped away from the scene.

Police are still looking for the Toyota driver, and the Toyota Camry is a tan, gray color. No other details have been provided.

The investigation continues.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

