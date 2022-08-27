3 detained, 1 possible suspect on the run after shooting at Walmart store in Converse, BCSO says

Three people are detained and one possible suspect is still on the run after a shooting at a Walmart store in Converse, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give an update shortly.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at a Walmart store at FM-78 and Crestway.

Deputies said it is not an active shooter situation, but there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area as they search for one other possible suspect.

Details on the suspect are limited at this time and injuries are unknown.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.