98º

LIVE

Local News

Uvalde CISD to hold public hearing, special town hall before school board meeting Monday night

Community members can speak about the budget, safety plan

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Uvalde, Uvalde CISD, Education, School, School Safety

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD is giving parents in the district two chances to sound off before tonight’s school board meeting — first on the budget and then on the safety and security plan.

The school board will hold a Public Hearing at 6 p.m. followed by a Special Town Hall Meeting at 6:30 p.m. and finally, a Special Meeting of the school board at 7:15 p.m. or whenever the town hall concludes. All three meetings will be livestreamed in this article.

  • 6:00 p.m. - Public Hearing
  • 6:30 p.m. - Special Town Hall Meeting
  • 7:15 p.m. - Special Meeting

The Public Hearing will give community members a chance to ask questions and comment on the district’s proposed budget and tax rate. School board members must finalize that budget before Sept. 1. Each speaker will have up to one minute to make their comments.

During the Special Town Hall Meeting at 6:30 p.m., community members will have an open forum to ask about safety and security plans for the upcoming school year which starts on Sept. 6.

The Special Meeting of the school board will start whenever the open forum concludes. During that meeting, board members will approve the 2022-2023 tax rates and budget, including teacher salaries.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email