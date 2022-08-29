Uvalde CISD to hold public hearing, special town hall before school board meeting Monday night

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD is giving parents in the district two chances to sound off before tonight’s school board meeting — first on the budget and then on the safety and security plan.

The school board will hold a Public Hearing at 6 p.m. followed by a Special Town Hall Meeting at 6:30 p.m. and finally, a Special Meeting of the school board at 7:15 p.m. or whenever the town hall concludes. All three meetings will be livestreamed in this article.

6:00 p.m. - Public Hearing

6:30 p.m. - Special Town Hall Meeting

7:15 p.m. - Special Meeting

The Public Hearing will give community members a chance to ask questions and comment on the district’s proposed budget and tax rate. School board members must finalize that budget before Sept. 1. Each speaker will have up to one minute to make their comments.

During the Special Town Hall Meeting at 6:30 p.m., community members will have an open forum to ask about safety and security plans for the upcoming school year which starts on Sept. 6.

The Special Meeting of the school board will start whenever the open forum concludes. During that meeting, board members will approve the 2022-2023 tax rates and budget, including teacher salaries.

