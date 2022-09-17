Search underway for missing teenage girl last seen on North Side, police say

Camila Guerrero De La Fuente, 15, was last seen on September 16 on the 5800 block of Stanwix Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who was last seen on the city’s North Side.

Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente, 15, was last seen on the 5800 block of Fort Stanwix Street, said SAPD.

Guerrero De La Fuente is described as five feet three inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes with a fair complexion., according to SAPD.

Police say the teen was last seen wearing a black iron man tee shirt with black jeans, black converse, glasses, and a black backpack.

Guerrero De La Fuente was reported to have been riding a purple and silver bike, said SAPD.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.