Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 90, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after driving the wrong way on Highway 90 and crashing head-on with another vehicle overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Highway 90.

The man, 30, was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes in his white Honda van when he came up on the Hunt Lane exit ramp. That’s when police said he crashed head-on with another driver in a white Dodge 2500 Dually.

Authorities said the driver of the Honda died at the scene. It’s unknown if the other driver had any injuries.

There are no charges pending and the investigation continues.