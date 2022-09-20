SAPD releases names of officer, suspect he killed in shooting on West Side

Man shot by SAPD officers after he threatens to shoot, chief says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday released a preliminary report of a fatal shooting that includes the names of a wanted suspect and the officer who fatally shot him.

According to the report, two officers were notified about a 28-year-old man on a bicycle wanted on multiple felony warrants and made contact with him around 8:37 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of West Martin.

The first officer got out of the patrol vehicle and approached the suspect identified in the report as Alejandro Vitela, who immediately began fighting with the officer.

The other officer got out of the patrol vehicle and tried to help when Vitela broke away from the first officer and said, “I have a gun. I’m going to shoot you,” and reached toward his waistband, according to the report. That’s when Officer Jacob Garcia shot Vitela several times, the report said.

Vitela was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report didn’t indicate whether the gun Vitela claimed to have on him was found at the scene.

Garcia has been with SAPD with 13 years. He has been placed on administrative duty until further notice.

The SAPD Shooting Team and the Internal Affairs Unit will conduct separate but concurrent investigations. Their findings will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for an independent review.

