KSAT to host phone bank Monday with Red Cross to support Hurricane Fiona relief efforts

SAN ANTONIO – The Red Cross is providing relief to the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona left a path of devastation and flooding.

KSAT Community will host a phone bank on Monday to help support those relief efforts.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has declared a Public Health Emergency as hundreds of thousands of people are left without electricity and water in scorching temperatures.

Fiona hit just five years after Hurricane Maria caused a major humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, killing thousands and crippling the electrical grid.

Red Cross volunteers are helping assess the damage and have provided hundreds of households with emergency supplies with more supplies on the way.

Your donations can help the people of Puerto Rico.

Phone Bank details:

Monday, Sept. 26 from 12-7p.m.

The phone bank number to call will be listed in this article on Monday.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

