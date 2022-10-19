Driver killed in crash on East Side identified by medical examiner

San Antonio police say it appears a driver who was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning had been speeding.

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

A driver killed in a crash early Wednesday on the East Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Julio Cesar Rodriguez, 31, died from blunt force injuries, according to the ME.

San Antonio police said Rodriguez was found in his wrecked vehicle in the 700 block of Rice Road just after 2:30 a.m. He reportedly lost control and hit a curb, causing his car to roll over.

His vehicle also hit a utility pole, but the crash did not cause a power outage.

Original:

Officers found him inside his wrecked compact car in the 700 block of Rice Road shortly after 2:30 a.m.

They say the man, who appeared to be in his 30s, lost control of his car and hit a curb, which caused the vehicle to roll over.

The car also hit a utility pole, cutting it in two.

The driver died of his injuries while still at the scene.

After the crash, police shut down the street for several hours while CPS Energy crews worked to taken down the still-dangling portion of the pole.

It did not appear there were any widespread power outages as a result of the crash.

As of 6:30 a.m., the Bexar County Medical Examiner had not yet released the name of the driver who was killed.