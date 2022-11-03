‘Largest light display in Texas’ returning to SeaWorld San Antonio

Beginning November 10, SeaWorld San Antonio is trimming the tree and hanging the lights for the return of SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, the biggest Christmas event in Texas. Video shared with KSAT from SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio’s annual Christmas celebration is returning for the holiday season on Nov. 10.

Referred to as the “largest light display in Texas” with nine-million lights spanning across 250 acres of the park, SeaWorld San Antonio will be lit up through Jan. 2.

The marine life park will transform into a holiday wonderland with millions of lights in addition to holiday festivities, and the premier of the new “O Wondrous Night” live-action musical.

The musical will showcase the “greatest story never told – the story of the Nativity as seen through the eyes of the animals who experienced it.”

There will be 12 holiday areas around the park, including a meet and greet with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the Sesame Street Christmas Parade.

SeaWorld San Antonio provided the descriptions for the following festive favorites that will return this year:

Twelve Yuletide-Themed Areas – A country Christmas can be discovered at Christmas Market, with a unique Christmas tree made entirely of cowboy boots. Park goers can also stroll through Christmas Cove, a 1950s-inspired wonderland, as well as enjoy a whimsical Snowman Village where they can pose with life-sized snowmen. Additionally, guests can make their way through nine more holiday themed areas featuring millions of lights adorning every corner, putting guests in the ultimate holiday mood.

Holiday Shows and Festive Animal Presentations – World-class entertainment awaits those craving the holiday spirit. Enjoy a bit of Fiesta flare with the Merry Mariachis, hear the story of the first Christmas told through song in Peace on Earth, and be inspired by the festive beluga whale and pacific white-sided dolphin presentation, Ocean Discovery: A Splash of Christmas set to the music of The Nutcracker.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Friends - Guests can immerse themselves in the story of Rudolph when strolling past life-size story book vignettes featuring the classic tale and can meet beloved characters including Rudolph, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius, and Bumble.

The Sesame Street Christmas Parade features fantastic, festively decorated floats with show-stopping performances that celebrate the magic of the holiday season! The whole family will experience an energetic Christmas celebration with Sesame Street friends, including Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert, Ernie, and more. Families are sure to sing, dance, and be merry with their favorite furry friends!

Coca-Cola presents Fireside S’mores and a Holiday Scavenger Hunt – Families and friends alike can create memories as they cozy up around a toasty fire and experience the tradition of roasting marshmallows for delicious holiday smores. Afterwards, guests have the chance to become Insta-famous and featured on billboards around San Antonio by participating in a jolly photo scavenger hunt. Upon completion, guests will receive a Coca-Cola theme festive holiday prize.

Festive Food and Beverages – Plenty of holiday-inspired treats and eats will satisfy cravings with seasonal candies and baked goods, festive funnel cakes, piping hot chocolate and coffee, and winter cocktails including and the new Santa-Gria and the Grinch Cocktail with melon liqueur, and rum! Those wanting a traditional holiday meal can join Mrs. Claus in her kitchen for Dinner with Santa as she serves up a Christmas feast and welcomes the big guy to read stories to the kids! Families can also delight in holiday food and fun as they Dine with Rudolph and Friends. (Reservations required for Dinner with Santa and Dine with Rudolph.)

SeaWorld San Antonio is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive on San Antonio’s West Side. Tickets start at $49.99 for general admission.

