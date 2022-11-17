Video shows security guard stop gunman in Buffalo

A security guard jumped into action when a man holding an AR-15 walked into a methadone clinic in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday, November 10, as seen in security footage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A security guard in Buffalo, New York took down a gunman holding an AR-15 on Nov. 10, according to multiple reports.

Reynaldo Beckford told WKBW that he’s been in the security industry for more than 20 years and went into survival mode when the man came through the front door of the Hispanics United of Buffalo building.

“When I turned, I saw in the corner of my eye... the person and the rifle. That’s all I saw,” Beckford told the news outlet. “I would be lying if I said to you I wasn’t scared for my life. And the first thing that flashed through my mind was my baby, who just turned three years old.”

Beckford said he knew he had to engage the gunman, identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin, after the man wouldn’t take his finger off the trigger.

Surveillance video of the incident can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

The video, released by Buffalo Police Department, shows Beckford charge at the suspect before another guard and civilians were able to step in.

Police thanked the two security guards and the two civilians “for heroic actions that helped prevent any injuries,” Storyful reported.

Griffin is now facing a number of charges.

Do you have any newsworthy photos or videos to share? Upload them to KSAT Connect online or through the KSAT Weather App.