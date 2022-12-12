Nonprofit holding coat drive in hopes of helping students stay warm this winter

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is just around the corner and it is the also the season of giving.

Lots of families in the San Antonio community however could use some help and the Texas Yes Project is working to make sure local students are prepared for winter.

The Texas YES Project works year-round to help students by providing the necessary tools to be able to succeed in the classroom.

“We (previously) distributed school supplies at 144 schools and about 78,000 students, across the state of Texas,” Danielle Gunter, with the Texas YES Project said.

Gunter is also a mother of two, so when the holiday season started she asked local families how her organization could step up and help out outside the classroom.

Two of the top items families said they needed were coats and socks.

“We’re asking for viewers to be able to donate new or gently used winter coats. It can be of any size. We are going to be supporting kids from elementary all the way through high school. We will gladly accept brand new socks as well, because we know that they’re also desperately needed,” Gunter said. “Our goal for this short season is to be able to support 200 students. We’re about 50% of the way there. So we’re hoping in the next couple of days we’ll be able to close the gap.”

All donated clothing will be taken to the parent resource centers in the Harlandale ISD and Edgewood ISD School Districts before winter break, to ensure students stay warm during the holidays.

Organizers are still looking for at least 100 more donations.

Those interested can donate by clicking here, or by dropping off clothes items at a donation bin in 7550 W. Interstate 10 STE 150.