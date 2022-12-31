Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police.

Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with a gunshot wound to the arm.

She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, said SAPD.

Witnesses told police an unknown vehicle drove in front of the home and fired multiple shots into the location.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.