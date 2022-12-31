60º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Houston Street

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crime, SAPD, East Side
Police lights police tape

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police.

Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with a gunshot wound to the arm.

She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, said SAPD.

Witnesses told police an unknown vehicle drove in front of the home and fired multiple shots into the location.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email