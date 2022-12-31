60º

Man stabbed during fight on Southwest Side, police say

The stabbing happened at 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Weir Avenue

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened at 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Weir Avenue, said SAPD.

Police said two men. 34 and 37 years old, got into an argument that turned physical when one man pulled a knife and stabbed the other once in the stomach.

The 34-year-old man ran to a neighbor’s house and asked for help. He was then taken to an area hospital in critical condition, said SAPD.

SAPD said the suspect fled the scene before officer arrival.

Both officers and a chopper searched for the suspect, but he was not located.

