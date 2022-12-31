60º

Argument leads to parking lot shooting at West Side restaurant, SAPD says

The shooting happened at 2:13 a.m. in the 8200 block of Marbach Road

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An argument led to a parking lot shooting at a restaurant on the city’s West Side, hospitalizing a bystander who was struck multiple times, said San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 2:13 a.m. at the 8200 block of Marbach Road, said SAPD.

Police said two men got into an argument inside a restaurant that escalated to the parking lot when one man pulled a gun and fired several shots.

A 32-year-old man walking by at the time of the shooting was struck multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition, police said.

SAPD said the man was not involved in the argument.

