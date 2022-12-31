Police: Suspect follows man in car, shoots him in head after argument at club

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the head after he got into an argument with a suspect who chased him and shot at his car multiple times, said San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard on the city’s North Side.

Police at the scene said two men got into an argument in a club that escalated onto the street. One of the men got into a vehicle and drove off.

The suspect followed the man down Vance Jackson Road, firing several shots at his vehicle and striking him in the head, said SAPD.

Officers searched the area, but the suspect was not located.

SAPD said the suspect drove a silver Mercedes Benz.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made.