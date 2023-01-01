78º

Man in custody after shooting at officer, SAPD says

The shooting happened at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Rose Valley

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody after firing several shots at a San Antonio police officer Saturday night, said SAPD.

SAPD responded to the 6100 block of Rose Valley at 11 p.m. for a family disturbance with a gun.

Upon arrival, an officer approached the house on foot and attempted to contact the suspect, a 31-year-old man.

The man fired several shots at the officer with a handgun and fled the scene behind the house into a dark wooded area.

Officers and a helicopter assisted in the search for the suspect.

The man was located and taken into custody.

SAPD said neither the officer nor the suspect was injured.

