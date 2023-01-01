Car bursts into flames in deadly crash on I-35, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person is dead after a crash on the city’s Northeast Side ended up fully engulfed in flames, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the single-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8200 block of IH-35.

Upon arrival, officers found a BMW fully engulfed in flames.

Due to the large fire, SAPD said they were unable to determine the exact number of occupants inside the car.

Police said the car was traveling in the first lane of the highway and crossed all three lanes before driving off the highway and slamming into a concrete pillar for an on-ramp.