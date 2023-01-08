At least 3 families displaced after fire rips through home in NE Bexar County, officials say

At least three families in Northeast Bexar County are looking for a new place to stay after a large fire destroyed a home Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 8900 block of Twin Creekfarm, off Crestway Road near FM 78.

According to Bexar County fire officials, firefighters had to fight defensively against the flames but were eventually able to get control.

People inside the home and their pets escaped safely from the fire, uninjured. However, they’re still looking for a dog. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The house was deemed a total loss by fire officials and at least three families are displaced.

Converse Fire Department, Kirby Fire Department and Randolph Fire Department assisted in the response.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and we are working to learn more. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.