Bexar County firefighters received a report of the fire at 7:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Gopher Hill, near U.S. Highway 87 East.

A Bexar County spokesperson said the fire was reported coming from the first floor. No one was at the house at the time of the fire.

China Grove firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

