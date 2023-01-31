14-year-old bull rider dies at North Carolina rodeo after he’s bucked off bull, reports say

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – A 14-year-old bull rider died while participating in a North Carolina rodeo Saturday.

Bull rider Denim Bradshaw went into cardiac arrest after he fell off a bucking bull, WFMY reported.

EMTs were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the American Legion Post 290 in Stokes County after Denim fell, according to WRAL.

Demin’s mother Amanda Paquette told WFMY that she saw the accident happen and explained that the bull stomped on her son’s chest.

“Like I’m a single mom, I had spent these last two weeks saving my money to buy my son everything he needed for the rodeo. I wanted to make sure that he had everything he needed to be safe,” Paquette told WFMY.

The Rafter K Rodeo Company issued a statement on social media saying:

“Everyone here at Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC would like to give our sincere condolences to the family and friends of bull rider, Denim Bradshaw. Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help. We are thankful for our on site EMT’s, paramedics and law enforcement that work so hard to care for the cowboys. This is a tragic event and words cannot describe the pain felt by this loss. We ask everyone to come together and pray for his family for comfort and healing in this difficult time.”

An unnamed family member posted a statement on a crowdfunding website that says “Denim ventured into the world of bull riding and fell in love. The boots, the cowboy hats, and those big belt buckles -- he loved it all. He got to ride his first bull on Jan. 28, and his excitement was palpable. None of us could believe that this first ride would cause his death, and we are beyond devastated. Our sweet 14-year-old boy lost his life during what was the most exciting moment of his short life, and we are now lost without him.”

