ACS offers free, discounted dogs and cats in rodeo-themed adopt-a-thon

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services in San Antonio is holding a rodeo-themed adoption event for adult cats and dogs.

The “Dogs, Cats, and Cowboy Hats Adopt-A-Thon” started on Friday and runs through Sunday, Feb. 5.

During that time, cats and dogs over four years old can be adopted for free. Pets younger than four years old can be adopted for $20, according to a news release.

ACS states that people dressed up in Western wear can get a complementary adoption.

The shelter is open from 1-7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. Every animal that’s adopted goes home sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped.

