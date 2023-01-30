41º

ACS offers free, discounted dogs and cats in rodeo-themed adopt-a-thon

People who dress in Western wear can adopt an animal for free

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Animals, Animal Care Services
SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services in San Antonio is holding a rodeo-themed adoption event for adult cats and dogs.

The “Dogs, Cats, and Cowboy Hats Adopt-A-Thon” started on Friday and runs through Sunday, Feb. 5.

During that time, cats and dogs over four years old can be adopted for free. Pets younger than four years old can be adopted for $20, according to a news release.

ACS states that people dressed up in Western wear can get a complementary adoption.

The shelter is open from 1-7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. Every animal that’s adopted goes home sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped.

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

