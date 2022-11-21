Pug stolen in San Antonio reunited with owner after being found in ‘unsanitary conditions,’ ACS says

Frida, a 3-month-old pug that was stolen several weeks ago in San Antonio, was reunited with her family, according to Animal Care Services.

SAN ANTONIO – A 3-month-old pug that was stolen several weeks ago in San Antonio was reunited with her family after police discovered her in “unsanitary conditions,” according to Animal Care Services.

ACS said that last week, ACS and SAPD officers responded to a home where several pets needed to be removed.

There, an officer recognized the pug, named Frida, from a stolen dog report, ACS said.

Frida was stolen from her home more than a month ago.

“Our team worked with SAPD and the courts to verify that Frida was, in fact, the puppy from the stolen pet report,” ACS said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “Miss O was ecstatic when Officer Bennett and Animal Care Sergeant Flores called to inform her that her beloved puppy was found safe and sound.”

ACS said Frida and her owner were reunited on Thursday. Frida now has a microchip, the post said.

All pets in San Antonio must be microchipped and registered with up-to-date contact information, according to ACS. To schedule an appointment to get free microchipping, click here.

