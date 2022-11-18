San Antonio Pets Alive waives adoption fees for dogs and puppies through Black Friday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive is waiving adoption fees for dogs and puppies through next week.

The “Black Friday Adoption Special” applies to canines that are in foster care or at any SAPA location. The special ends on Black Friday, Nov. 25.

All dogs and puppies that are adopted from SAPA include free vaccinations, flea/tick prevention, microchip, spay/neuter surgery and heartworm testing/treatment.

“Pet adoptions at SAPA! typically slow down during the holiday season and there continues to be many homeless dogs and puppies in our communities,” the organization said in a news release. “Our kennels continue to remain full, and we need wonderful families and homes for our beautiful dogs and puppies to free up space and allow us to save more lives at risk of being killed at the city shelter.”

“Our pups would love a warm and loving home this holiday season.”

SAPA is located at the Petco Love Adoption Center at 6001 NW Loop 410, Medical Care Center at 9107 Marbach Road, and Rescue Center at Animal Care Services at 4710 Highway 151. Visit SanAntonioPetsAlive.org for more information.