WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott to hold news conference on winter storm in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference on Tuesday morning as winter weather continues to disrupt flights, schools, roads and businesses.

Abbott is expected to talk about how the state is responding to the weather event.

He will speak at 10:30 a.m. at the State Operations Center in Austin. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

The weather has contributed to at least one death in Texas. Austin firefighters told the Associated Press that one person died in a crash — one of multiple in South Central Texas. To see a list of road closures in Bexar County and the Hill Country, click here.

Winter weather is underway, as light freezing rain continues to fall in areas from north San Antonio into the Hill Country.

