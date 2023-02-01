Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas

A new Texas law went into effect Tuesday, prohibiting unattended dogs from being restrained with a chain. The new law aims to create more humane conditions for dogs. Anyone caught breaking the law can face a fine of up to $500.

With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas.

Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.

Senate Bill 5, also known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Bill, also prohibits an owner from leaving a dog without adequate shelter, shade from direct sunlight, drinking water and an area that allows the animal to avoid standing water and exposure to excessive animal waste.

The law states that dog collars must be made of “material specifically designed to be placed around the neck of a dog.”

It also eliminated the 24-hour rule that previously barred law enforcement from intervening if an animal was observed in inhumane or illegal conditions.

Violations of the dog chaining law are considered a Class C misdemeanor and are punishable by a fine of up to $500. Repeat offenders could face a Class B misdemeanor.

