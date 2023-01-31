34º

WEATHER ALERT

Texas

Video shows man wanted in connection with alleged monkey thefts at Dallas Zoo

Two monkeys were likely stolen from Dallas Zoo, police say

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Dallas, Animals, Dallas Zoo

DALLAS – The Dallas Police Department has released an image and video of a man wanted in connection with the disappearance of two monkeys at the Dallas Zoo.

Officials announced Monday that two emperor tamarin monkeys appeared to have been stolen from the zoo, the latest incident in a series of suspicious cases.

The zoo said the monkeys’ habitat had been “intentionally compromised.” The zoo added that emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home. However, after searching near their habitat, the animals were not located.

Dallas said the man in the footage, which can be seen in the video player above, is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on the man or the case is asked to call 214-671-4509.

Previous incidents:

On Jan. 13, the Dallas Zoo closed its doors in search of a missing clouded leopard, Nova.

During the day-long search for the leopard on zoo grounds, Dallas police said they believe the fence on the leopard’s enclosure was intentionally cut, allowing for its escape.

Nova was found near her enclosure at 4:40 p.m. Friday. She was secured by staff just before 5:15 p.m.

Just two days later, zoo officials also found a similar cut had been made at a habitat for monkeys.

According to The Associated Press, none of the monkeys escaped the enclosure, and all were safe. It’s unknown if the incidents are related.

On Jan. 22, Dallas police added to their investigation after a vulture’s “suspicious” death at the zoo.

Zoo officials said Sunday the vulture was found dead in the zoo’s Wilds of Africa habitats this weekend but was unclear what happened.

“The circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes. Given the recent incidents at the Zoo, we alerted the Dallas Police Department,” the zoo said in a statement.

More on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter