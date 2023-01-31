Video shows man wanted in connection with alleged monkey thefts at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS – The Dallas Police Department has released an image and video of a man wanted in connection with the disappearance of two monkeys at the Dallas Zoo.

Officials announced Monday that two emperor tamarin monkeys appeared to have been stolen from the zoo, the latest incident in a series of suspicious cases.

The zoo said the monkeys’ habitat had been “intentionally compromised.” The zoo added that emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home. However, after searching near their habitat, the animals were not located.

Dallas said the man in the footage, which can be seen in the video player above, is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on the man or the case is asked to call 214-671-4509.

Previous incidents:

On Jan. 13, the Dallas Zoo closed its doors in search of a missing clouded leopard, Nova.

During the day-long search for the leopard on zoo grounds, Dallas police said they believe the fence on the leopard’s enclosure was intentionally cut, allowing for its escape.

Nova was found near her enclosure at 4:40 p.m. Friday. She was secured by staff just before 5:15 p.m.

We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon at approximated 4:40 p.m. She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/XucvBrQO4V — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 13, 2023

Just two days later, zoo officials also found a similar cut had been made at a habitat for monkeys.

According to The Associated Press, none of the monkeys escaped the enclosure, and all were safe. It’s unknown if the incidents are related.

On Jan. 22, Dallas police added to their investigation after a vulture’s “suspicious” death at the zoo.

Zoo officials said Sunday the vulture was found dead in the zoo’s Wilds of Africa habitats this weekend but was unclear what happened.

“The circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes. Given the recent incidents at the Zoo, we alerted the Dallas Police Department,” the zoo said in a statement.

We're so grateful for the support we've received as we comprehend the unexpected loss of our 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture, Pin. Losing him is devastating not only to our Zoo family but also to the conservation efforts of this species. Pin will be missed dearly by everyone. pic.twitter.com/TJEQnT0MG1 — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 24, 2023