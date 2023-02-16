Driver ejected, killed in overnight chain-reaction crash on I-10 access road, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and two people were detained following a multi-vehicle chain-reaction crash early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The initial crash happened around 2:30 a.m. along the access road of I-10 westbound, near Medical Drive on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, a man was driving a black 2014 Cadillac CTS at a high-rate of speed when he hit a rock and then crashed into a stone fence, ejecting him and rolling the vehicle. That’s when, police say, an orange Camaro ran into the back of the rolled vehicle, and a silver sedan then crashed into a tree.

Police said the ejected driver of the sedan was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he later died. The man’s name and age have not been released.

The other two drivers were detained at the scene on suspicion of DWI, police said. Their names and ages were not disclosed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.