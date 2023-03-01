Authorities ID man found dead inside burning Northeast Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was found dead inside a burning apartment on Tuesday morning has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 54-year-old Francisco Javier Ramirez Jr. His cause of death was not available as of Wednesday morning.

According to San Antonio police, officers were first dispatched to the scene for a shooting call. The caller reported that they heard multiple gunshots and saw a car speed out of the parking lot.

Officers responded to the scene and saw smoke coming from inside the apartment.

Firefighters were called, and after they forced their way in, they found Ramirez inside.

SAPD and SAFD said the man was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears the man had suffered at least four gunshot wounds to his chest.

They said during a preliminary search, they did not find any weapons inside the home.

SAFD public information officer Joe Arrington said arson investigators were called to the scene of the fire, which they said was suspicious.

Police on Tuesday stopped short of calling the man’s death a homicide.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for an update on the case.

