Man shot during overnight dispute in West Side neighborhood dies from wounds

SAN ANTONIO – One of two men shot during a dispute in a West Side neighborhood early Wednesday morning has died from his wounds.

San Antonio police say the 28-year-old was among a group of four men who were “hanging out” near a vacant home in the 100 block of N. San Ignacio Street.

They say at some point before 4 a.m., the gathering turned violent.

Police say one of the men pulled out a gun and shot two of the others multiple times.

The man who later died and a 27-year-old man were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The last word from police was that the 27-year-old was still in critical condition.

Officers at the scene said the shooter took off in a tan or brown SUV.

Although they searched the neighborhood, police did not find the shooter right away.