2 men in critical condition after being shot during altercation on West Side, SAPD says

Incident occurred just before 4 a.m. in 100 block of N. San Ignacio St.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

North San Ignacio shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are hospitalized after being shot during an altercation on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the 100 block of North San Ignacio Street, not far from West Commerce Street and South General McMullen after receiving word of two people wounded.

According to police, four people were hanging outside an empty house when they for an unknown reason got into an argument. That’s when, police say, one of them pulled out a gun and fired at the others, hitting two of them.

The men were struck multiple times by the gunfire and were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The shooter fled in a tan or brown sport utility vehicle, police said. They have not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

