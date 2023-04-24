67º

LIVE

Local News

KSAT viewers share photos, videos from weekend one of Fiesta

View submissions from KSAT Connect users that show some of the Fiesta fun

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, KSAT Connect, San Antonio, Things To Do
Pins from KSAT Connect for Fiesta 2023 (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta San Antonio is going strong despite some rainy weather.

Several KSAT viewers are sharing their Fiesta photos and videos to KSAT Connect from the first weekend of Fiesta.

Help KSAT document this year’s Fiesta by sharing your photos and videos on KSAT Connect — your submission may be featured online or on air. If you’re new to KSAT Connect, here’s a guide to get you started.

View submissions from KSAT Connect users that show some of the Fiesta fun:

Pins User

We survived Fiesta Fiesta!

0
San Antonio
Djram

Toyota Fiesta Medals from 2008-2023. My husband works at the Toyota Plant. We found all but 2015. 😊

1
San Antonio
Sean Talbot

John Paul Barajas chatting with people at Fiesta Fiesta.

0
San Antonio
Lisa Marie Holt

Taste of New Orleans 4/21/23

0
San Antonio
Lisa Marie Holt

Big Freeda performance. 4/21/23 Taste of New Orleans

0
San Antonio
Lisa Marie Holt

4/21/23. Taste of New Orleans.

0
San Antonio
Lisa Marie Holt

Taste of New Orleans 2023. Friday April 21st. Big Freeda concert.

0
San Antonio
sahomet0wnman72

Fiesta 2023 Market Square Party!

0
San Antonio
sahomet0wnman72

More Fiesta 2023 food and fun.

0
San Antonio
sahomet0wnman72

More Fiesta 2023 Fun Photos. Market Square.

0
San Antonio
sahomet0wnman72

Fiesta 2023 Market Square.

0
San Antonio
sahomet0wnman72

Fiesta Fun 2023! Photos from Market Square.

0
San Antonio
Connmart

Fiesta Fiesta kickoff

0
San Antonio
Elaine
0
San Antonio
Krista Eastwood

Oyster Bake-Chicken on a stick !!

1
San Antonio
Jackie32

Fiesta Especial Royal Court

0
San Antonio
Harley

2023 fiesta carnival

0
San Antonio
EZprophet

The Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers celebrate Fiesta at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston!

0
San Antonio

Click here to go back to the 2023 daily Fiesta schedule of events page

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email