2023 Fiesta Flambeau Parade winners

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association announced its winners for participants in the 2023 Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

While all of the floats, bands and dance groups shined during the parade’s 75th diamond jubilee event, a few deserve extra mentions.

The association named the top entries by category, and here are the winners:

Local Bands

Sam Houston High School Band East Central High School Band McCollum High School Band

Out-of-Town Bands

Medina Valley High School Band Pleasanton High School Band Kerr High School Band

Out-of-State Bands

Troy Colt Marching Band Lowndes High Georgia (tie with) Bridgeman Marching Band The Skyline Raider Band

University

St. Mary’s University Band

Dance Group - Schools

Jefferson High School Lasso’s St. Anthony Dancers East Central Gold Star Dancers

Dance Group - Out-of-Town Schools

Somerset High School Silver Dancers Pleasanton Pacesetters Dancers

Dance Groups - Community

Samba Vida Destino DanZzar Studio AVI San Antonio

Marchers/Walkers

Pride University Health System Gonzaba Medical Group

Vehicles

VIA Trolley Side Cars Conservation Society

Floats - Local Community

AUEDA San Antonio Zulu Association Feria de Las Flores (tie with) Lula Council #2

This float was rocking!

Floats - Out of Town

McAllen Holiday Parade Floresville Peanut Festival Association Texas Citrus Festival

It was snowing in San Antonio in April!

More than 2 million people watched the parade either in person or on television.

KSAT offered live coverage of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade along with a number of other events.

Here’s a list of Fiesta events you can now watch on demand: