2023 Fiesta Flambeau Parade winners

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association announced its winners for participants in the 2023 Fiesta Flambeau Parade.
While all of the floats, bands and dance groups shined during the parade’s 75th diamond jubilee event, a few deserve extra mentions.
The association named the top entries by category, and here are the winners:
Local Bands
- Sam Houston High School Band
- East Central High School Band
- McCollum High School Band
Out-of-Town Bands
- Medina Valley High School Band
- Pleasanton High School Band
- Kerr High School Band
Out-of-State Bands
- Troy Colt Marching Band
- Lowndes High Georgia (tie with) Bridgeman Marching Band
- The Skyline Raider Band
University
- St. Mary’s University Band
Dance Group - Schools
- Jefferson High School Lasso’s
- St. Anthony Dancers
- East Central Gold Star Dancers
Dance Group - Out-of-Town Schools
- Somerset High School Silver Dancers
- Pleasanton Pacesetters Dancers
Dance Groups - Community
- Samba Vida
- Destino DanZzar
- Studio AVI San Antonio
Marchers/Walkers
- Pride
- University Health System
- Gonzaba Medical Group
Vehicles
- VIA Trolley
- Side Cars
- Conservation Society
Floats - Local Community
- AUEDA
- San Antonio Zulu Association
- Feria de Las Flores (tie with) Lula Council #2
Floats - Out of Town
- McAllen Holiday Parade
- Floresville Peanut Festival Association
- Texas Citrus Festival
More than 2 million people watched the parade either in person or on television.
KSAT offered live coverage of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade along with a number of other events.
