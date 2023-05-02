77º

2023 Fiesta Flambeau Parade winners

Parade association picks winners in 7 categories

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Fiesta Flambeau Parade: McAllen Holiday Parade float

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association announced its winners for participants in the 2023 Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

While all of the floats, bands and dance groups shined during the parade’s 75th diamond jubilee event, a few deserve extra mentions.

The association named the top entries by category, and here are the winners:

Local Bands

  1. Sam Houston High School Band
  2. East Central High School Band
  3. McCollum High School Band

Out-of-Town Bands

  1. Medina Valley High School Band
  2. Pleasanton High School Band
  3. Kerr High School Band

Out-of-State Bands

  1. Troy Colt Marching Band
  2. Lowndes High Georgia (tie with) Bridgeman Marching Band
  3. The Skyline Raider Band

University

  1. St. Mary’s University Band

Dance Group - Schools

  1. Jefferson High School Lasso’s
  2. St. Anthony Dancers
  3. East Central Gold Star Dancers

Dance Group - Out-of-Town Schools

  1. Somerset High School Silver Dancers
  2. Pleasanton Pacesetters Dancers

Dance Groups - Community

  1. Samba Vida
  2. Destino DanZzar
  3. Studio AVI San Antonio

Marchers/Walkers

  1. Pride
  2. University Health System
  3. Gonzaba Medical Group

Vehicles

  1. VIA Trolley
  2. Side Cars
  3. Conservation Society

Floats - Local Community

  1. AUEDA
  2. San Antonio Zulu Association
  3. Feria de Las Flores (tie with) Lula Council #2
This float was rocking!

Floats - Out of Town

  1. McAllen Holiday Parade
  2. Floresville Peanut Festival Association
  3. Texas Citrus Festival
It was snowing in San Antonio in April!

More than 2 million people watched the parade either in person or on television.

