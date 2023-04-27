81º

Local News

WATCH: Alamo cam, view the Fiesta Flambeau Parade from above the Alamo

Fiesta Flambeau is celebrating 75 years!

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, Video, Things To Do, Fiesta Flambeau, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIOFiesta fans can get a bird’s eye view of the famous, illuminated night parade Fiesta Flambeau on Saturday.

You can watch the Fiesta Flambeau parade in the media player at the top of this article starting around 8:15 p.m. on April 29.

A camera above the Alamo will give viewers a wide view of the Fiesta festivities below.

You can also view the parade from the Float Cam:

Fiesta Flambeau is celebrating its 75th diamond jubilee this year and more than 750,000 spectators are expected to line the city streets to see the action. Another 1.5 million viewers are also expected to watch the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on TV.

You can watch KSAT’s live coverage of the parade here.

You can also watch the parade from 7-11 p.m. on KSAT 12 TV and KSAT’s free streaming app, KSAT Plus or on KSAT’s YouTube channel.

The University of Texas Longhorn Band will kick off the parade followed by spectacular themed floats, marching units, local, out-of-town and out-of-state bands, dance groups, equestrian units and many other attractions that create a memorable night of illuminated entertainment, according to the Fiesta Commission.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email