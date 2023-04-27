WATCH: Alamo cam, view the Fiesta Flambeau Parade from above the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta fans can get a bird’s eye view of the famous, illuminated night parade Fiesta Flambeau on Saturday.

A camera above the Alamo will give viewers a wide view of the Fiesta festivities below.

Fiesta Flambeau is celebrating its 75th diamond jubilee this year and more than 750,000 spectators are expected to line the city streets to see the action. Another 1.5 million viewers are also expected to watch the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on TV.

You can also watch the parade from 7-11 p.m. on KSAT 12 TV and KSAT’s free streaming app, KSAT Plus or on KSAT’s YouTube channel.

The University of Texas Longhorn Band will kick off the parade followed by spectacular themed floats, marching units, local, out-of-town and out-of-state bands, dance groups, equestrian units and many other attractions that create a memorable night of illuminated entertainment, according to the Fiesta Commission.