WATCH: Float cam, see the Fiesta Flambeau Parade from the perspective of a parade float

Be a part of the Fiesta Flambeau parade!

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Fiesta Flambeau Parade 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Show me your shoes! You can be part of the famous Fiesta Flambeau parade as you watch the action from one of the floats.

Fiesta Flambeau fans can tune in to the media player at the top of this article around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 to join the parade.

You can also view the parade from the Alamo Cam:

You can also watch the parade from 7-11 p.m. on KSAT 12 TV, KSAT.com, KSAT’s free streaming app, KSAT Plus or on KSAT’s YouTube channel.

This year Fiesta Flambeau is celebrating its 75th diamond jubilee. More than 750,000 spectators are expected to line the city streets to see the action and another 1.5 million viewers are expected to watch the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on TV.

The University of Texas Longhorn Band will kick off the parade followed by spectacular themed floats, marching units, local, out-of-town and out-of-state bands, dance groups, equestrian units and many other attractions that create a memorable night of illuminated entertainment, according to the Fiesta Commission.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

