WATCH: Float cam, see the Fiesta Flambeau Parade from the perspective of a parade float

SAN ANTONIO – Show me your shoes! You can be part of the famous Fiesta Flambeau parade as you watch the action from one of the floats.

Fiesta Flambeau fans can tune in to the media player at the top of this article around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 to join the parade.

You can also view the parade from the Alamo Cam:

You can also watch the parade from 7-11 p.m. on KSAT 12 TV, KSAT.com, KSAT’s free streaming app, KSAT Plus or on KSAT’s YouTube channel.

This year Fiesta Flambeau is celebrating its 75th diamond jubilee. More than 750,000 spectators are expected to line the city streets to see the action and another 1.5 million viewers are expected to watch the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on TV.

The University of Texas Longhorn Band will kick off the parade followed by spectacular themed floats, marching units, local, out-of-town and out-of-state bands, dance groups, equestrian units and many other attractions that create a memorable night of illuminated entertainment, according to the Fiesta Commission.