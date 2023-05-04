Man, 28, shot in arm during robbery attempt just west of downtown, police say

A 28-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being shot during an attempted robbery just west of downtown late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near South Hamilton Avenue.

According to police, the victim told officers he had parked his vehicle and was about to make a phone call when someone opened his door and demanded money.

Police said the victim refused and was shot once in the arm. He drove to a Valero gas station at the intersection of Laredo Street and South Brazos Street where he then called for help, police said.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

There is no word on any arrests.

