16-year-old girl found dead on Northeast Side appears to have fallen from cliff, police say

Police investigate after the body of a 16-year-old girl was found at the bottom of a cliff on the city's Northeast Side on May 4, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was found dead on Thursday at the bottom of a cliff on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to SAPD, the girl’s mother tracked her phone when she wasn’t at school during pick-up time.

The location showed her phone to be in the area of Heroes Stadium on Thousand Oaks. While officers were responding to the scene, the girl’s mother located her at the bottom of a cliff in an area that was carved out by a former rock quarry.

Police said it is unknown why she was at the location but that she appeared to have fallen and died of her injuries.

School officials identified her as Siri Reddy, a junior at Keystone School.

“She was a member of the National Honor Society, an award-winning member of the school’s Science Fair team, a member of the Upper School robotics team, and contributed to The Keynote. Last year, she sang ‘Vedrai Carino’ by Mozart at Music Fest at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, and she sang in the cast of the Upper School musical ‘Grease,’” said William B. Handmaker, head of school, in a public statement.

Handmaker said counselors would be available on campus for students and staff members.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.