Passenger critically injured after drunk driver crashes into parked truck tractor, police say

The crash happened at 3:18 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Spring Grover Dr

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A driver admitted to drinking in a crash that critically injured one on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 3:18 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Spring Grover Drive.

Police said a westbound Pontiac G5 veered off the road onto the sidewalk and crashed into a parked truck tractor.

The front passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injury and is reported to be in critical condition.

The driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

SAPD said the driver admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages earlier and was found to be intoxicated.

They are facing a charge of intoxication assault.

