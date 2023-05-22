Man arrested for child trafficking previously had child porn, sex assault of child charges dismissed, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man with a history of charges that include crimes against children has been arrested again.

Robert Beidleman, 48, was arrested Sunday on a first-degree felony charge of trafficking of a child with cause to engage in sexual offenses after he allegedly sexually assaulted two minors in Dec. 2022 at a trailer park in the 10800 block of Green Lake Drive on the Southeast Side.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, one victim was a runaway who was staying with a friend, who is also a victim in this case, and the friend’s boyfriend, who has been identified as 19-year-old Bryan Longoria.

The affidavit states that Longoria posted sexually explicit advertisements of the victims on “MocoSpace.” The runaway also told police Longoria “took her to have sex for money” on multiple occasions.

Around Dec. 28, the affidavit alleges that Longoria drove the two victims to the trailer park where they met with Beidleman who paid Longoria before Longoria drove away, leaving the victims at Beidleman’s residence.

The victims told police during an interview that Beidleman gave them cocaine and marijuana while sexually assaulting them.

One of the victims called Longoria and asked him to pick them up but Longoria told her that Beidleman “paid for additional time with them.”

She also told police Beidleman sent her money via CashApp, which was confirmed via records obtained through a search warrant.

The search warrant also revealed text messages allegedly sent by Beidleman to one of the victim’s phones that said, “I had a lot of fun lets do it again.”

Despite the alleged crime occurring last December, a warrant was not issued for the trafficking of a child with cause to engage in a sexual offense charge until Tuesday.

Court records reveal Beidleman was arrested for felony drug possession in January and released the day after his arrest.

Additional court records show Beidleman has a criminal history that dates back to 1996 with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, multiple DWI and drug charges and more.

He also has charges for possession of child pornography, indecency with a child by contact and sexual assault of a child — all of which were dismissed.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office previously told KSAT that Longoria is not in custody but he has an active warrant for his arrest.

Longoria is also named in another child trafficking arrest affidavit where 40-year-old Gilberto Garza III also allegedly paid for sex with one of the underage victims.